CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 176,320 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 409.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,320 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.10% of Seagate Technology worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $15,793,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 86,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.01. 2,454,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,768. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.89.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.