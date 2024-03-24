CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. 18,601,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,712,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.32 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.