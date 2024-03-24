CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $12.80 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in General Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,460,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,720. General Electric has a 1-year low of $90.32 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.14. The company has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

