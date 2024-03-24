CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 385,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 91,161 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $2,236,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 3.2 %

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.09. 7,267,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,484. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

