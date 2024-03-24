CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 172,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.07% of WestRock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after buying an additional 165,120 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 44,044 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WRK shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. 1,739,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.09.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

