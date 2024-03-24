CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases Shares of 167,368 FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.17% of FTAI Aviation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.36. 1,051,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,801. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

