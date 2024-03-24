CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,017 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.64. 3,178,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,167. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $168.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

