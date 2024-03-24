CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,320 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand makes up about 0.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $21,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of IR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,322. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $75.01. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

