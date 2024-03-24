CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 25,037 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,037 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.1% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $200,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.67. 764,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,723. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.93 and a 52 week high of $288.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.33.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

