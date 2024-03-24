CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,239 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $16,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,530,000 after acquiring an additional 177,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after acquiring an additional 347,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.38. 410,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,640. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $223.83 and a 12-month high of $300.18.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.