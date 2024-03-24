CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 73 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,118 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $11.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $499.52. 5,413,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $576.97 and its 200 day moving average is $572.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

