CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,834 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up approximately 0.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.05% of ONEOK worth $20,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,705. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.