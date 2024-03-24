Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Volume Hits $133.27 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $11.73 or 0.00017438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and $133.27 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00083747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00025267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

