Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $30.08 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $289.81 million and approximately $30.08 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003597 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

