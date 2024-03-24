Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $3.82 billion and approximately $17.93 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00084168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

