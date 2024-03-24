Custos Family Office LLC Acquires 8,906 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Custos Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 224.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.99. 1,125,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,033. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $177.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

