Custos Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Custos Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.85. 444,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,943. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.56 and a 200 day moving average of $222.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $248.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

