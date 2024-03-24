Custos Family Office LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Custos Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 375.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $93,051,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 458,758 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $62,554,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $183.56. The company had a trading volume of 392,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,757. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.77 and its 200-day moving average is $167.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.35 and a 1-year high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.