Custos Family Office LLC Sells 246 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Custos Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

BBJP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. 2,517,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

