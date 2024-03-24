D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 1,390 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,205,000 after buying an additional 64,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after buying an additional 467,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE:SON traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.43. 447,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,747. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.47. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

See Also

