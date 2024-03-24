D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 6.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,361,000 after purchasing an additional 67,782 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.85. 1,103,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,863. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.