D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,129 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,982,000 after buying an additional 6,004,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,379,000 after buying an additional 211,108 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after buying an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,734,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. 831,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

