D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,295 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 249,017 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 167,145 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 53.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 183,076 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $255,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.5% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 152,048 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. 21,400,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,418,270. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

