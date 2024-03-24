D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 381,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $251,664,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $734.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,713. The business’s 50-day moving average is $721.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $639.43. The company has a market capitalization of $325.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

