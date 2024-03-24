D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.59. The stock had a trading volume of 276,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day moving average is $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.02 and a 52 week high of $145.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

