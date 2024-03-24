D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $825,000 Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TRMB stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,947. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at $11,771,371.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,970 shares of company stock worth $811,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

