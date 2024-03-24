D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $595,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.1 %

AZN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,098,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,629. The company has a market cap of $205.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

