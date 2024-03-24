D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,667 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.35. 592,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,124. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.19.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

