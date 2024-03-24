D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 794 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,104,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,325. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

