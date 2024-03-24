D.B. Root & Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 221.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,535. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.