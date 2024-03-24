D.B. Root & Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Down 0.4 %

Cummins stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,230,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,035. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $297.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

