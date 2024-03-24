D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 178 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,513 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 924,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $174,257,000.

Shares of BHP traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,265. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

