D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 569 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,820,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

