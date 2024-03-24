D.B. Root & Company LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

ZALT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.35. 17,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07.

