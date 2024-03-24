Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.45.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

