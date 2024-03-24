DigiByte Market Cap Tops $244.56 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $244.56 million and $7.21 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,209.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.25 or 0.00719032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00133505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00211489 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00130186 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,906,456,011 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

