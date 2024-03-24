Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,727.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 369,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 349,737 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.80. 275,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,113. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

