Dynex Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a market capitalization of $73.52 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynex has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 86,438,516 coins and its circulating supply is 86,441,926 coins. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 86,380,849.17288193. The last known price of Dynex is 0.83343574 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,457,550.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.