Electroneum (ETN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $913,736.21

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $117.51 million and $913,736.21 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003650 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,289,255 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

