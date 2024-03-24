Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 10,686 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. 62,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,994. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

