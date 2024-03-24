Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,801,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,854. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

