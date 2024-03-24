Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,314 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Targa Resources stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.90. 1,828,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 2.20. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $111.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $2,537,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,663 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.