Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 28,214 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.5% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

VXUS traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,092. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

