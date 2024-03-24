Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.85. 1,103,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

