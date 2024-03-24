Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $875,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,940,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $502.66 and its 200 day moving average is $468.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.09 and a 52 week high of $526.66. The stock has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

