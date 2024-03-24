Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of QQQM traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $183.59. 1,142,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,249. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.92. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.34 and a 52-week high of $184.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

