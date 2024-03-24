Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 358,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,009. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

