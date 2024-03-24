Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.16. 512,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,692. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

