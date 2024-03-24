Ethereum Classic Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.58 billion and $233.00 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $31.32 or 0.00046677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,110.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.00 or 0.00715245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00133308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.52 or 0.00209383 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00055314 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00128489 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,206,128 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

