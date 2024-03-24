Ethereum (ETH) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,418.10 or 0.05149770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $410.42 billion and $12.18 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000964 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00082512 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010467 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00018057 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00022041 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00017411 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003803 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,073,784 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.